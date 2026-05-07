The UK’s employment challenge is no longer just about creating jobs; it is about ensuring people have the skills and confidence needed to access them.

Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics show unemployment remains at its highest level in five years, sitting at 5.2% in the three months to January. At the same time, nearly one million young people in the UK are currently classified as not in education, employment or training (NEET), accounting for roughly one in eight.

These numbers are clearly alarming due to the immediate economic consequences, but they also point to a deeper issue emerging within the UK labour market: the widening gap between those equipped for a digital economy and those left behind by it.

The government’s newly announced employment drive, which aims to unlock 200,000 jobs and apprenticeships through a £1 billion investment package, is a positive step. Incentivising employers to create opportunities for younger workers, particularly through “earn and learn” apprenticeships, reflects an understanding that long-term employability is built through experience as much as education.

But if these initiatives are to succeed, digital capability must sit at the centre of the conversation.

For decades, literacy and numeracy have rightly been viewed as foundational employability skills. Today, digital skills belong in that same category. Whether someone is applying for a role in retail, hospitality, administration or logistics, they are increasingly expected to navigate online systems, communicate digitally and understand workplace technology. As AI becomes embedded in everyday business operations, these expectations will only accelerate.

This presents a major challenge for people already at risk of exclusion from the workforce.

Traditional entry-level roles, often the gateway to employment for younger people or those re-entering the workforce, are rapidly changing as automation and AI reshape industries. Many administrative and repetitive tasks are now supported by technology, meaning workers are expected to bring broader digital confidence and adaptability from day one.

Without access to digital training, people risk being locked out of the very opportunities designed to help them get started.

This is why the UK’s digital skills gap should be viewed as more than an economic issue - it is increasingly a social mobility issue.

Access to digital skills training is deeply uneven. Many young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, have not had meaningful exposure to AI tools, workplace software or structured digital learning. For those who have spent time out of education or employment, the prospect of entering an AI-driven workplace can feel intimidating and inaccessible.

The danger is that conversations around AI unintentionally deepen this divide. When young people constantly hear that AI is changing work, replacing tasks and reshaping industries, many assume they are already behind before they have even entered the labour market.

The reality is that most employers are not looking for AI experts. They are looking for people who can adapt, learn and operate confidently within modern workplaces.

That confidence is often what makes the difference.

Effective employability training is not just about technical knowledge. It is about helping people recognise their own potential and giving them the reassurance that they can succeed in a changing workplace. Digital and AI training should therefore focus on practical, accessible skills that help people feel prepared rather than overwhelmed.

This is particularly important in a competitive job market where younger candidates are under pressure to stand out from their peers. Opportunities to build digital confidence, gain workplace-ready skills and develop a clearer understanding of technology can provide a critical edge, especially for those who may not otherwise have access to those experiences.

Encouragingly, the government’s latest plans acknowledge the importance of creating routes into work that combine earning with learning. Foundation apprenticeships in sectors such as retail and hospitality could become highly effective pathways into sustainable employment if paired with relevant digital skills support.

But long-term progress will require more than funding announcements alone.

Training providers, employers and policymakers must work together to ensure digital education is practical, inclusive and closely aligned with real job opportunities. Crucially, support must extend beyond teaching people how to use technology; it must also help them build the confidence and motivation to apply those skills in the workplace.

The UK economy is now firmly technology-driven. Ensuring people can participate in it should not be viewed as optional.

If the country is serious about tackling the NEET crisis and improving long-term social mobility, digital skills can no longer be treated as a “nice to have”. They are becoming one of the defining factors that determine who gets access to opportunity and who gets left behind.

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Driven to help people build successful careers, Jonny established Strive Training in 2009. He soon grew the company from a one-man show into a robust team that shared his vision and passion for people. Today, he focuses on developing the company, nurturing strong relationships with the government and our partners, and integrating cutting-edge technology to shape Strive’s future.

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