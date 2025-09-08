Children as young as 11 will be taught how to combat sexually explicit 'nudifications' - AI-generated or altered images or videos depicting individuals in intimate or sexual situations.

Will Gardner, CEO of children's charity Childnet, told LBC about the rollout of lessons on what to do if someone has created an artificial image of you "to appear nude" without consent.

One girl told Mr Gardner "pressure to share images is there on you as you're growing up and you can make the choice - do I share one or not share one."

She added: "There is no safe side of the coin anymore. I can choose not to share it, but that doesn't mean there won't be an image of me."

Up to 47% of children aged 13-17 said that in the last year they have witnessed people their age editing photos of someone to make them sexual, a study by Childnet found in 2017.

Mr Gardner believed that the increase of easily accessible AI could only make this figure rise.

The CEO said: "The impact of this content isn't any less because it's not a real picture. It's the same.

"Your reputation and the impact on you emotionally will be exactly the same."

