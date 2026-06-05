A woman undergoes bowel resection surgery, as surgeons use a screen displaying an AI overlay of patient anatomy,. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

A new AI tool which colour-codes different parts of the body during surgery has been used for the first time in the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Medics at St Mark’s, the National Bowel Hospital, used the technology to operate on a patient in her 60s on Thursday. The tool, which is used alongside robotic or laparoscopic surgery, highlights different parts of the anatomy in real time on a screen, helping surgeons as they protect or dissect certain parts of the body during operations. For instance, connective tissue could be highlighted in turquoise, nerves in green, and other parts of the anatomy in other colours. Read more: Former news presenter Jon Snow reveals Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis Read more: Emotional moment Princess Kate embraces cancer patient who rings the bell to mark end of treatment

Surgeons look at a screen displaying the AI overlay. Picture: PA

Experts said the portable AI unit, known as the Eureka system, helps precision, efficiency and safety. The operation on Thursday was the first time it has been used in the UK and was also the first time that it has been used during surgery outside Japan, where it originated. The patient, who has not been named, received a bowel resection at the hospital, which is part of London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust. Consultant surgeon Mr Kapil Sahnan described the tool as an "extra helping arm" that helps "look at your live surgery and start telling you which are the hidden structures which perhaps you can’t see". Mr Sahnan said: "The hope and the idea being is, that if you can identify these, that the operation becomes safer, you have this kind of extra helping arm with artificial intelligence running at the same time as your surgery, preventing errors and making everything a lot more safe.

The tool was used for the first time in the UK this week. Picture: Alamy