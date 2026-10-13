Police officers are at risk of accidentally committing misconduct by using AI inappropriately, the police watchdog has warned.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has told police chiefs to review their AI policies after cases were referred by forces.

IOPC Director General Rachel Watson also told the FT that AI misuse could inadvertently lead to trials collapsing.

“There is a risk that police officers and staff, believing they are doing the right thing by using AI, perhaps to speed up a process, could end up being investigated for misconduct because they don’t know or understand what’s allowed,” Ms Watson said.

“It’s crucial all police forces have a robust AI policy in place; that’s the start point and it would be concerning if some forces don’t yet have one.

“The conditions of use need to be clear and communicated effectively, and regularly, to employees. It’s also important policies are frequently reviewed and updated given the rapidly evolving nature of the technology.”