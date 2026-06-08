Londoners will be able to travel around the capital in driverless taxis as soon as this summer.

One driverless cab firm has said it will be ready to start taking paying passengers “in the next couple of months.”

Wayve, which has a partnership with Uber, is poised to start allowing trips which can be booked on the Uber app in the same way as a normal taxi.

A human driver will still be in the car to take the wheel in case of emergency but the cars will be largely self-driving.

Other taxi firms planning to launch in London soon include Lyft and Waymo.

Government go-ahead for fully autonomous cars is expected in the second half of this year.