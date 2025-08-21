Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not human and is not intelligent, an expert has told LBC as she urged people to be wary of snake oil salesmen.

Professor Dame Wendy Hall, director of the Web Science Institute at the University of Southampton, told Shelagh Fogarty that while AI can be used for 'wonderful things' in the future, the technology has not yet reached a point where we can.

She said: "I think we all need to calm down a bit.

"There are a lot of snake oil salesmen out there, there are a lot of people out there who try and sell you things, but we have to understand this stuff is not human, it is not intelligent.

"You could do all sorts of wonderful things with it and over time, I think we will learn how to use this sort of tool for therapy, but we aren't there yet."

Her comments come after Microsoft boss Mustafa Suleyman warned of the number of people who are suffering from 'AI psychosis'.

AI psychosis is a non-clinical term that refers to somebody losing touch with reality after heavy use of tools such as Chat GPT.

Some believe that the AI they are talking to has developed consciousness and has human emotions.

