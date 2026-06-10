Many of us use AI every day without thinking twice – whether that's asking your phone for directions, getting a film recommendation, or using a chatbot to sort a household bill.

But the technology is not only becoming part of our everyday lives, but it is also transforming how we deliver care on the NHS.

In Bradford, doctors are using AI to analyse chest X-rays within minutes. It works like a second pair of eyes, helping clinicians spot serious illness earlier and flag urgent cases sooner. That means patients can get answers and start treatment more quickly, and in some cases, lives can be saved.

That matters enormously in a place like Bradford where respiratory disease claims around 500 lives a year, and lung cancer is one of the biggest causes. The tool is helping doctors identify those who need urgent attention first – including overnight, when staff may otherwise have to wait for a formal report.

And Bradford isn't alone. Across England, more than four million patients have already benefited from AI helping to speed up lung cancer checks or rule out concerns.

In around half of NHS trusts, it is already supporting radiology teams to work through scans more efficiently and focus their time where it matters most. But we want patients everywhere to benefit. That’s why today we’re investing £20 million to roll out this proven technology to every NHS trust in England by 2029.

This is not about replacing doctors, and it’s important to say that clearly. Trained clinicians will still make every diagnostic decision. But when services are under pressure and backlogs have built up over years – giving staff the right information at the right time can transform how they work – and how quickly patients get the answers they need.

For some complex cases, what once took eight days can now take four. If you’re waiting to hear whether a shadow on your lung could be cancer, there are four fewer days of waiting, less uncertainty, and four days sooner you can begin to plan what comes next.

This is what AI looks like when it is used properly. Practical tools, tested in real hospitals, helping clinicians do their jobs and improving care for patients. Not hype or distant promises, but something already making a difference today.

It is right that people have questions about AI. Used badly, it could create new risks. But used responsibly - with clear safeguards, proper oversight and clinicians firmly in control - it can be a powerful force for good.

That is the approach we are taking through the Prime Minister’s AI Exemplars Programme - backing technology that has been proven to work, and scaling it in a way that is safe, responsible and focused on public benefit.

For too long, NHS staff have been asked to do more with less. AI is not a silver bullet. But it is already helping teams focus less on admin and more on patients - and helping people get answers at one of the most difficult moments in their lives.

This investment means that wherever you live, you will benefit from the same advances already being seen in places like Bradford - with earlier diagnoses, better support for staff, and a more responsive health service.

Most importantly, it shows that when technology is focused on real problems, it can deliver real change.

And in the NHS, that change can be life-changing.

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Ian Murray is Minister for Data and Digital Government.

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