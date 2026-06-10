A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an AI technology firm boss was stabbed to death in his £2.5 million country home.

A company spokesperson said: “We are absolutely devastated by the death of our CEO Neil Muller.

She was later released on bail as a police murder investigation continues.

The suspect, a 55-year-old woman from Birmingham, was arrested at around 7.33am.

The married father of two was pronounced dead just 22 minutes after emergency services were called to the address at 6.15am on Sunday.

“Although Neil only recently joined Node4, he made a meaningful impact in a short space of time.

“He brought real energy, momentum and passion to the business, and his loss will be deeply felt by people across Node4 and the wider industry.

“Our thoughts are with Neil’s family, our colleagues and everyone who knew Neil at this very difficult time.”Neil was announced as chief exec in April, with the firm hailing him as a “seasoned leader” brought in to bolster its AI, data analytics and business technology strategies.

He previously led MSP Digital Space for seven years.

Neighbours in the village of Claverdon have shared their “shock and horror” at the killing. They said Neil “did a lot for the village” and was “well liked”.

“He worked in IT at a top level and had an excellent business reputation. He was also involved in the community football team and was known and very well liked by everyone.

“No one would have anything negative to say about him – it was all positive. The whole village is in shock, a murder like this is out of character. It is a sensitive time for everyone living here,” one villager told The Telegraph.

“He had so much energy and passion for work and life. His death is a very sad loss,” another neighbour told the newspaper. Neil was a loved figure in village life and played a prominent role in the running of local side Claverdon FC.

His father Brian, 81, told the Daily Mail: “It’s a peculiar situation, we are still waiting to hear what happened.“I had a phone call from the police at 9am on Monday morning to say Neil had died but we’ve not been told anything else.

“We only spoke on the phone last week, but sometimes we go a few months without hearing from him. He’s a busy man with work.”