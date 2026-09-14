The US President has slammed the "sick conspiracy" against AI and data centres.

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has insisted that the only "control" needed to protect from the threats of Artificial Intelligence is a "strong and smart" President.

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Mr Trump said on Truth Social that we already have "tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies". He also slammed the "sick conspiracy" against AI and data centres. His comments come after concerns have been raised in recent days about the threat of AI on human rights. Read more: Sitcom produced entirely by AI is released on YouTube Read more: 'Lentils are tasty,' insists schools minister unveiling 'exciting' lunch reforms - but concedes fish and chips remain on menus

Donald Trump has called out a 'sick conspiracy' against AI. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump wrote: "The only control or 'guardrails' that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades! "The Trump Administration has stopped AI 'people' from doing bad, or potentially bad, 'things,' like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a 'perfect little angel' - and we will continue to do so! We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies! "There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China. WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! "We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so. Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Protesters gather with banners and placards outside the offices of Google Deepmind at a protest. Picture: Getty

Dario Amodei, the boss of AI company Anthropic, said on Saturday he was concerned that since this summer, AI has been “advancing drastically faster”. Given the rate of development, Mr Amodei said he was worried that within six to 12 months, AI could be capable of leading a swarm that could take over the entire internet. The entrepreneur, whose company is behind the AI assistant Claude, shared a three-part plan for building the technology at a “balanced rate”. His essay, titled We Must Pace The Frontier, was supported by other industry leaders, including Grok boss Elon Musk and OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has welcomed the new focus on the dangers AI could pose to the world from the industry leaders developing the new technology, a Downing Street spokesperson said. The Prime Minister thinks it is a “good thing” that leading AI figures are publicly speaking about the risks of the technology to global security. The spokesman also insisted that AI “offers huge opportunities that we want the UK to tap into”, including for transforming how public services are delivered, and raising living standards. However, the spokesman would not directly comment on whether the Prime Minister supported moves by AI chiefs to purposefully slow down the development of the technology.

Asked about the new industry focus on AI safety, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “What the Prime Minister thinks is that it’s a good thing that the companies developing the most advanced AI systems are now talking openly about the risks as well as the opportunities. “These risks cross borders. That’s why we’re working closely with the companies developing the most advanced systems and with our allies and international partners. “It’s also why the AI Security Institute exists to build a rigorous, scientific understanding of the capabilities of the most advanced AI systems and the risks they pose, so that policy decisions are grounded in evidence rather than speculation.”