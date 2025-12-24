The report indicates more than half of the roles young people currently hold will be transformed by artificial intelligence.

Edinburgh is one of the cities that will be most affected. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Brady

A charity has told LBC advances in AI could result in 10% of entry-level jobs being made redundant, leading to escalating youth unemployment or talent moving away.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

That’s the equivalent of 300,000 roles scrapped. The Generation AI report from the King’s Trust warns Edinburgh and Glasgow will feel the brunt of scrapped roles, as the Scottish cities have a high concentration of ‘knowledge economy’ sectors. “The highest impact is in those roles like finance, insurance, professional services,” Louise Goodlad, director of delivery in Scotland for the King’s Trust, told LBC. “A lot of is from graduate kind of roles disappearing because a lot of the work they do could be automated. They have quite a lot of repetitive tasks or tasks that AI could complete.” The report indicates more than half of the roles young people currently hold will be transformed by artificial intelligence. London is likely to see the most roles ‘augmented’ rather than lost, meaning some tasks could be automated, allowing the worker to focus on higher value tasks that increase productivity. Read more: NHS boss issues warning over 'danger' of using AI chatbots for mental health support this Christmas Read more: Councils warned against introducing four-day working weeks by Minister

Louise Goodlad speaks to LBC. Picture: Global

But that could make competition for skilled roles in the capital even higher. “There's definitely a risk there that we further that north south divide and that we see more of the kind of ‘brain drain’, as they say, of people leaving Scotland to go and try and obtain those roles,” Ms Goodlad said. “It could be that we see escalating youth unemployment and we know that there'd be so much wasted potential within that. So that's why we want to see the right interventions.” The analysis by the King’s Trust suggests if nothing is done to mitigate against 10% of entry level roles disappearing, it will cost the UK economy £12 billion. The predicted impact has left one University of Glasgow graduate wondering what’s next.

Mr Arjoon is working in customer service while applying almost daily to graduate roles. Picture: LBC