AI to help cut A&E waiting times
The AI forecasting tool is trained on historic data, including weather trends, to determine how many people are likely to visit A&E
Hospitals in England are using artificial intelligence (AI) to help cut waiting times in emergency departments this winter.
The A&E forecasting tool pinpoints when demand will be high, allowing trusts to better plan for shifts and bed space.
Officials said the technology allows healthcare staff “to do the things that they’re trained to do, rather than having to be bound down by bureaucratic processes”.
The forecasting tool is trained on historic data, including weather trends, to determine how many people are likely to visit A&E.
Ian Murray, minister for digital government and data, said that A&E was the "front door of the NHS", but explained that it was very hard to predict the demands on A&E services from day-to-day.
“You’ve no idea how many people will come through the door, although you can have some analytical evidence that Saturday nights might be busier than a Tuesday night, for example, and the winter might be busier than the summer, unless you have a heatwave, of course.
“It helps us to predict how busy their A&E departments are going to be."
He said the new technology would help the NHS to put their "resources in the right place" and can help to alleviate issues that might crop up "further down the pipeline".
Around 50 NHS organisations are already using the tool, and according to Mr Murray they are “seeing great results”.
“It’s about concentrating what the NHS needs.
"It’s about modernising the NHS, using the tools to allow clinicians and professionals to do the things that they’re trained to do, rather than having to be bound down by bureaucratic processes, allowing resources to be targeted where they need to be targeted."
The tool forms part of Sir Keir Starmer’s AI Exemplars programme.
In January, the Prime Minister said AI will “drive incredible change in our country”.
Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: “AI is already improving healthcare by speeding up diagnosis and unlocking new treatments.
“Now we are going a step further. By helping to predict demand, this AI forecasting tool is getting patients the care they need faster while supporting our incredible NHS staff.
“That means easing pressure by ensuring the NHS is at the forefront of the latest technology during the busiest time of year.”
Professor Julian Redhead, national medical director for urgent and emergency care at NHS England, said: “Early and efficient planning is key to managing busy periods like winter, and new tech like the AI tool has the potential to make a real difference to the way we manage care for patients.”
The A&E forecasting tool is available to all NHS trusts in England.