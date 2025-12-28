The AI forecasting tool is trained on historic data, including weather trends, to determine how many people are likely to visit A&E

A line of Ambulances outside the Accident and Emergency Department at the Royal London Hospital in February 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Hospitals in England are using artificial intelligence (AI) to help cut waiting times in emergency departments this winter.

The A&E forecasting tool pinpoints when demand will be high, allowing trusts to better plan for shifts and bed space. Officials said the technology allows healthcare staff “to do the things that they’re trained to do, rather than having to be bound down by bureaucratic processes”. The forecasting tool is trained on historic data, including weather trends, to determine how many people are likely to visit A&E. Ian Murray, minister for digital government and data, said that A&E was the "front door of the NHS", but explained that it was very hard to predict the demands on A&E services from day-to-day. Read more: 'Fit and healthy' man, 26, who thought he 'had the flu' dies Read more: Government condemns Egyptian activist’s ‘abhorrent’ social media posts

“You’ve no idea how many people will come through the door, although you can have some analytical evidence that Saturday nights might be busier than a Tuesday night, for example, and the winter might be busier than the summer, unless you have a heatwave, of course. “It helps us to predict how busy their A&E departments are going to be." He said the new technology would help the NHS to put their "resources in the right place" and can help to alleviate issues that might crop up "further down the pipeline". Around 50 NHS organisations are already using the tool, and according to Mr Murray they are “seeing great results”. “It’s about concentrating what the NHS needs. "It’s about modernising the NHS, using the tools to allow clinicians and professionals to do the things that they’re trained to do, rather than having to be bound down by bureaucratic processes, allowing resources to be targeted where they need to be targeted." The tool forms part of Sir Keir Starmer’s AI Exemplars programme.

Back in July, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Health Secretary Wes Streeting spoke to staff at the launch of the Government's 10-year health plan when visiting the Sir Ludwig Guttman Health & Wellbeing Centre. Picture: Alamy