Artificial intelligence (AI) tutors will be made available to schools in just two years, the Government has confirmed.

The tools could provide one-to-one tutoring for up to 450,000 disadvantaged children in Year 9 up to Year 11 in a bid to close the GCSE attainment gap.

The Department for Education (DfE) says that it expects trials in secondary schools to commence later this year.

Teachers and AI labs will work together to create tuition tools using the new tech this summer, with a view to rolling them out before the end of 2027.

Sarah Hannafin, head of policy at school leaders' union NAHT, said it is positive that teachers will be involved in developing AI tutoring tools, and that it is important they never replace face-to-face interaction.

"AI alone is unlikely to ever be an easy shortcut when it comes to tackling the worrying disadvantage gap we see in schools, which will need more funding and investment for staff and resources if they are to be able to offer the dedicated personal support we know can make such a difference," she added.

The Government is running a tender for industry to create the AI tutoring tools alongside teachers.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "AI tutoring tools have the potential to transform access to tailored support for young people, taking tutoring from a privilege of the lucky few, to every child who needs it - so all children can achieve and thrive.

"But AI tools are only helpful in education if they are safe and support learning - and that is a non-negotiable.

"We will ensure tutoring tools are designed with teachers and rigorously tested, so they enhance pupils' learning and keep our children safe online, never replacing the human connection that only great teachers can provide."

It comes after the Government announced a consultation on children's wellbeing online earlier this week, which had followed backbench MPs calling for an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s.

Ms Phillipson also wrote to headteachers on Monday, it has been reported, stressing schools should be phone-free throughout the entire school day, and not used as calculators or for research.

She told the Bett UK conference last week: "And we all know that mobile phones have no place in our schools, but AI learning tools are different."

The Government is also investing £23 million into expanding school testing of "EdTech" tools, with the programme set to start in September.