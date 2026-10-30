Tech workers around the world are racing to ensure that millions of devices are not taken down by hackers after an AI model uncovered a bug in the computer code which runs them.

AI company Anthropic says an unreleased version of the chatbot Claude was able to take full control of servers in a test situation with no password in under an hour.

It works by exploiting timing mistakes - which is when a program fails to perform an action at its expected speed - and by sending requests to connect to a computer to take it over.

Linux’s own security team rated the bug a 9.8 out of 10 cybersecurity threat, making it a “critical vulnerability”.

But a bug has sat deep in the system since 2016, an AI model has now revealed.

The Linux Operating System powered more than 90% of devices connected to the Internet in 2026 - from the cloud, which runs the Internet, to business, money and finance, communications, government and even kit in our homes.

This means the AI is effectively the lock picker for the hacker.

While the issue will not impact all Linux devices it is at its highest risk for those systems running as servers accepting incoming connections – operating in businesses worldwide.

Earlier this month, hundreds of major websites around the world were shut down after criminal hackers attempted to exploit a "critical" security flaw first identified by AI agents.

OpenAI has claimed that over the past two months, it has been leading a team of researchers to address the flaw in the PHP - a type of programming language - which affected 70% of websites on the Internet.

Back in April, Anthropic said its Mythos preview, an unreleased AI model, found thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities across every major operating system and web browser.

One it found in the ancient, but still widely used OpenBSD language was 27 years old.

AI is finding these errors because modern software runs to millions of lines of code, far more than humans can ever fully check.

On the other hand, AI models can read it all, never tire and test thousands of ideas about how it might break it.

AI tools are getting much better at spotting subtle issues in code like timing bugs – which slip past humans for years.

But this cuts both ways – the tools that help the defenders find and fix bugs first will also enable criminals to find them first.

Until recently, security teams were facing other humans focused on cracking their code, but now, the flaws must be fixed faster than AI can uncover them.

The rules of keeping the Internet running and our data and money safe have changed forever, and it feels like it’s a matter of time before tech workers will welcome the return of a 9.8 on the severity scale.

There are plenty of “that will do” errors to be uncovered in everything we’ve come to rely on.