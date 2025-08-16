The Government is set to unveil plans to roll out an "AI helper". Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

AI chatbots will be given to unemployed Brits to help them with "boring life admin", including job applications.

The Job Centre in Slough.

On Monday, The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology are poised invite AI companies to help develop the "agent" that can fill in forms, complete job applications and even register patients at doctors’ surgeries. Other features could include updating addresses on driving licences and registering to vote. The "agent" chatbot is expected to be ready for use in 2027. The initiative was designed to “save people time and modernise the state”, officials say. Claire McCartney, of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, told The Telegraph: “When used appropriately, AI tools can be a useful aid for jobseekers" Despite this, “if candidates heavily rely on or misuse AI tools, it could mean that they’re unsuitable for the roles they’ve applied for.”

