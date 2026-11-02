The use of artificial intelligence (AI) by job candidates is increasing, according to new research.

Managers say they are no longer getting a true picture of the person they are hiring.

A survey of 928 UK managers, conducted by the Chartered Management Institute, found that AI was moving beyond written applications and into the interview stage.

Almost three in five respondents said they have noticed or suspected a candidate using AI during online job interviews.

Nine in 10 managers said candidates were using AI to help write their CVs or cover letters, up from 79% two years ago.

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