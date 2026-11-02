AI use among job applicants explodes as managers warn of not getting accurate view of candidates
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The use of artificial intelligence (AI) by job candidates is increasing, according to new research.
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Managers say they are no longer getting a true picture of the person they are hiring.
A survey of 928 UK managers, conducted by the Chartered Management Institute, found that AI was moving beyond written applications and into the interview stage.
Almost three in five respondents said they have noticed or suspected a candidate using AI during online job interviews.
Nine in 10 managers said candidates were using AI to help write their CVs or cover letters, up from 79% two years ago.
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Half of those surveyed said they worried a candidate may be misrepresenting their skills or experience, and the same proportion said it made them less confident in the candidate’s overall ability.
Petra Wilton, director of policy at the Chartered Management Institute, said: “Are we interviewing a person or ChatGPT?
“AI can be a brilliant tool, helping people work faster and make better use of information, but the recruitment process is one of the few chances an employer has to really see and understand the person they might be hiring.
“Candidates, especially those who are early in their career, need to think about how to build their own communication and critical-thinking skills so that AI reliance does not undermine their chances of landing the job.”