From defection to diss track: AI rap video mocks Jenrick’s switch to Reform
The video, widely circulated on various social media channels, shows the former Tory cabinet minister standing shirtless at the lectern where he announced his defection, wearing a gold chain around his neck.
Robert Jenrick has been mocked online after an AI-generated spoof video turned his defection speech into a rap song following his move to Reform UK.
Behind him stands Reform leader Nigel Farage, dressed in an extravagant white fur coats, who proceeds to place an identical jacket on his newest recruit.
Jenrick then performs a rap song, with the lyrics based on Thursday's speech.
The pair then leave the podium and perform a synchronised dance routine, while surrounded by a group of reporters and photographers.
Jenrick is the most high-profile Conservative to defect to Reform UK so far, with Mr Farage boasting that the former Shadow Justice Secretary was "handed to me on a plate" by Kemi Badenoch.
During a press conference in Westminster on Thursday, Jenrick said the Tories had "betrayed voters" and "most of the party had lost its way".
He added that he decided to leave the party after his colleagues tried to deny that Britain is "broken" at a Shadow Cabinet meeting.
Mr Jenrick told reporters on Thursday: "Those that came before us built a great country, the greatest country in the world. But we are set to lose it.
"Both Labour and the Conservatives broke Britain, and both are now dominated by those without the competence or the backbone needed to fix it.
"Both parties, if judged by their own actions, are committed to a set of ideas that have failed and are failing Britain.
"Labour started mass migration, but the Conservatives ramped it up after 2019."
There was a lengthy and awkward delay between Farage announcing Jenrick had joined the party and the ex-Tory’s arrival on the stage at the Westminster press conference.
During that period, Mr Farage joked that his new recruit had not backed out, telling the audience: "He hasn’t changed his mind. Kemi hasn’t called him and asked him back."
Throwing his support behind his new boss, Mr Jenrick added: "Nigel Farage has stood – consistently, and often alone – for what's needed.
"I don't agree with everything he's ever said and he definitely won't have agreed with everything I've ever said.
"But in retrospect, I see that in this period when the two main parties were failing Britain, Nigel was all too often a lone voice of common sense.
"When the first boats started crossing, who was in the Channel saying it was outrageous. They laughed at him. They're not laughing now.
"Nigel has stood for the real change we need for over a decade.
"If anyone puts party allegiance - personal ambition - to one side, he is obviously the right person to lead the movement for the change we need.
"Recognising the situation the country is in, I reached out to Nigel in September. I could see then the Conservative Party wasn't changing.
"I didn't know then I was going to defect. We didn't discuss that. I just knew the responsible thing was to explore all options."