The video, widely circulated on various social media channels, shows the former Tory cabinet minister standing shirtless at the lectern where he announced his defection, wearing a gold chain around his neck.

By Frankie Elliott

Robert Jenrick has been mocked online after an AI-generated spoof video turned his defection speech into a rap song following his move to Reform UK.

Jenrick then performs a rap song, with the lyrics based on Thursday's speech. The pair then leave the podium and perform a synchronised dance routine, while surrounded by a group of reporters and photographers. Jenrick is the most high-profile Conservative to defect to Reform UK so far, with Mr Farage boasting that the former Shadow Justice Secretary was "handed to me on a plate" by Kemi Badenoch. During a press conference in Westminster on Thursday, Jenrick said the Tories had "betrayed voters" and "most of the party had lost its way". He added that he decided to leave the party after his colleagues tried to deny that Britain is "broken" at a Shadow Cabinet meeting. Mr Jenrick told reporters on Thursday: "Those that came before us built a great country, the greatest country in the world. But we are set to lose it. "Both Labour and the Conservatives broke Britain, and both are now dominated by those without the competence or the backbone needed to fix it. "Both parties, if judged by their own actions, are committed to a set of ideas that have failed and are failing Britain. "Labour started mass migration, but the Conservatives ramped it up after 2019."

