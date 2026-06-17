Jeff Bezos has claimed that AI will lead to labour shortages rather than job losses in an optimistic appearance at the VivaTech conference in Paris on Wednesday.

Bezos made the comments while advocating for his new AI venture, which is aimed at speeding up the physical manufacturing process.

The former CEO for Amazon stepped down from the ecommerce site and appointed himself co-CEO of Project Prometheus last November.

"I ​know there's a lot of concern that many people have, including many smart people, that AI ​is going to make humans redundant and so on," Bezos said.

"I totally disagree with this point of view. And I think, in fact, AI is going to create a labour shortage."

More than a quarter of Brits say they fear losing jobs to AI, according to a survey by recruitment company Randstad published in January.

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