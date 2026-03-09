‘Young people feel vulnerable’ Online safety boss warns of anxiety surrounding advance of AI
A charity boss has warned that “young people feel vulnerable” about their safety online, especially when it comes to artificial intelligence.
Listen to this article
Will Gardner, CEO of Childnet and a Director of the UK Safer Internet Centre, spoke to LBC about the risks posed by emerging online tools such as AI, and what young people’s concerns are about it.
“So much of AI, including the use of chatbots, is now embedded within social media and messaging apps. It’s becoming ubiquitous”.
Mr Gardner said in their recent research report 60% of 8-17 year olds are worried about someone using AI to make inappropriate pictures of them.
“Young people feel vulnerable. As AI advances, the tools are getting better, so it’s much easier to do things like manipulate images, and even videos.”
He also highlighted that some young people had concerns about their friends forming attachments to chatbots. “They are regularly talking to, getting advice and forming friendships with these bots. However, these emotional support friendships aren’t a replacement for real life connections and forms of support.”
Similarly, he said that almost half of young people felt that becoming too reliant on chatbots could affect their creativity.
Mr Gardner also warned of the growing risk of “sextortion”, particularly the targetting of teenage boys.
“Sextortion" is a form of online blackmail where offenders threaten to release intimate images or videos of victims to force them into paying money or meeting other demands.
Often, organised criminal gangs will attempt to extort money from victims after tricking them into providing sexually explicit images or videos.
“This is a highly distressing scenario for young people, usually young boys, who find themselves the target of international criminal gangs.
“These young people are preyed upon by adults, scammers who are professionals at what they do.”
In 2024, the National Crime Agency issued an alert to hundreds of thousands of education professionals following a spike in global cases.
Any parents concerned about this issue are advised to have ongoing conversations with their children about their online lives. They are recommended to make it clear their children can come to them if they ever experience something which worries, upsets or frightens them.
‘Dissatisfaction’
Mr Gardner concluded that it is a global priority public agenda item to make the internet a place where young people won’t come to harm.
He explained: “There is a dissatisfaction from a lot of parents, carers and children with how things are currently, with a real call to make the internet a safer place for children and young people.
“There are discussions ongoing about how we best achieve this, with some pushing for a social media ban for Under 16s and movements like Smartphone Free Childhood, and the current government consultation. However, any measures put in place need to be inclusive of young people’s voices and be designed to support them in their online lives.”
The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology has been approached for comment.