A charity boss has warned that “young people feel vulnerable” about their safety online, especially when it comes to artificial intelligence.

Will Gardner, CEO of Childnet and a Director of the UK Safer Internet Centre, spoke to LBC about the risks posed by emerging online tools such as AI, and what young people’s concerns are about it.

“So much of AI, including the use of chatbots, is now embedded within social media and messaging apps. It’s becoming ubiquitous”.

Mr Gardner said in their recent research report 60% of 8-17 year olds are worried about someone using AI to make inappropriate pictures of them.

“Young people feel vulnerable. As AI advances, the tools are getting better, so it’s much easier to do things like manipulate images, and even videos.”

He also highlighted that some young people had concerns about their friends forming attachments to chatbots. “They are regularly talking to, getting advice and forming friendships with these bots. However, these emotional support friendships aren’t a replacement for real life connections and forms of support.”

Similarly, he said that almost half of young people felt that becoming too reliant on chatbots could affect their creativity.

Mr Gardner also warned of the growing risk of “sextortion”, particularly the targetting of teenage boys.

“Sextortion" is a form of online blackmail where offenders threaten to release intimate images or videos of victims to force them into paying money or meeting other demands.

Often, organised criminal gangs will attempt to extort money from victims after tricking them into providing sexually explicit images or videos.

“This is a highly distressing scenario for young people, usually young boys, who find themselves the target of international criminal gangs.

“These young people are preyed upon by adults, scammers who are professionals at what they do.”