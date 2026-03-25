Conor McGrath, 29. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

By Alice Padgett

A former aide to the Labour MP for Stevenage has pleaded guilty to possessing more than 500 indecent images of children.

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Conor McGrath, 29, worked for MP Kevin Bonavia and served as a borough councillor in Stevenage between 2023 and 2025. He pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children at Stevenage Magistrates' Court. The charge states McGrath made 77 category A images, 109 category B images and 329 category C images and videos between June 2024 and March 2025. The 29-year-old spoke to confirm his personal details and to plead guilty to the charges on Wednesday.

Labour MP Kevin Bonavia speaking during Prime Minister's Questions on January 14. Picture: Alamy

He wore a dark suit, white shirt and red tie in the dock, and wiped his brow as he entered his pleas. The court heard police arrested McGrath at his home address on March 25 2024 on an unrelated matter and seized several devices including his iPhone and iPad. Prosecutor Menekse Sahan said his pins and passwords were requested but he failed to provide them initially. While he was released under investigation, Hertfordshire Police received a referral from the Metropolitan Police over a report that he had made a reference to a colleague that the police may find indecent images on his devices.

The Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy