The ad played on the words "jeans" and "genes", prompting anger online over claims it implied genetic superiority

Aimee Lou Wood (right) sparked questions after commenting a green sick-face emoji. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Alice Padgett

A social media clash is brewing between White Lotus stars Aimee Lou Wood and Sydney Sweeney, after the British actress criticised Sweeney after a controversial advertising campaign.

Aimee Lou Wood, 31, commented a green sick-face emoji beneath a video of Sydney Sweeney. Sweeney, 28, was addressing backlash to her American Eagle jeans campaign, which has been accused of having racist undertones. The ad played on the words “jeans” and “genes”, prompting anger online over claims it implied genetic superiority.

"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour," Sweeney said in the original advert. "My jeans are blue." Renowned British photographer social activist, Misan Harriman, who shared the clip from a GQ interview, directly challenged Sydney over her response.

A billboard of actress Sydney Sweeney is seen outside of an American Eagle store. Picture: Getty

He said: “Presuming you are not a white supremacist, at least say how horrified you were by how this campaign was amplified and celebrated by unrepentant racists who believe in eugenics. "At least recognise the harm your jeans campaign has caused black folk. The undertone of the campaign is that your genetics are superior to others — and racists loved it.” Wood's subtle emoji response quickly drew attention, with the comment racking up nearly 3,000 likes in just a few hours.

An advertising banner for American Eagle featuring actress Sydney Sweeney this summer. Picture: Alamy