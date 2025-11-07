Aimee Lou Wood takes swipe at Sydney Sweeney over controversial jeans campaign
The ad played on the words "jeans" and "genes", prompting anger online over claims it implied genetic superiority
A social media clash is brewing between White Lotus stars Aimee Lou Wood and Sydney Sweeney, after the British actress criticised Sweeney after a controversial advertising campaign.
Aimee Lou Wood, 31, commented a green sick-face emoji beneath a video of Sydney Sweeney.
Sweeney, 28, was addressing backlash to her American Eagle jeans campaign, which has been accused of having racist undertones.
The ad played on the words “jeans” and “genes”, prompting anger online over claims it implied genetic superiority.
"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour," Sweeney said in the original advert.
"My jeans are blue."
Renowned British photographer social activist, Misan Harriman, who shared the clip from a GQ interview, directly challenged Sydney over her response.
He said: “Presuming you are not a white supremacist, at least say how horrified you were by how this campaign was amplified and celebrated by unrepentant racists who believe in eugenics.
"At least recognise the harm your jeans campaign has caused black folk. The undertone of the campaign is that your genetics are superior to others — and racists loved it.”
Wood's subtle emoji response quickly drew attention, with the comment racking up nearly 3,000 likes in just a few hours.
Speaking earlier this week about the backlash, she said: “I did a jeans ad. The reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day.”
Wood, best known for her role in Sex Education, appeared in the third series of The White Lotus. Sweeney appeared in season 1 of the popular HBO show.
Sydney has not responded to the criticism.