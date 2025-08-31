Aimee Vivian attends the BRIT Awards. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Capital FM presenter Aimee Vivian has opened up about her battle with Mastitis after the birth of her daughter - and her struggles to be believed by Britain’s health service.

Writing for LBC, Aimee explained the struggles she faced to be diagnosed in the weeks after the birth of her daughter Charli. Mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissue, most commonly linked to breastfeeding, and can cause extreme pain and life-threatening infections. Writing for LBC Opinion, Aimee said: “Four weeks after giving birth, I was lying in a hospital bed questioning if I would ever get to see my daughter grow up. “Post birth, I struggled to get my daughter Charli to latch. Read more: Mastitis nearly killed me. What shocked me more was how hard I had to fight to be believed, writes Aimee Vivian

“She had a tongue tie, and I had a huge oversupply, which meant I was suffering from constant engorgement. The advice was different every time I saw a professional and eventually, as warned, I developed symptoms of mastitis.” Aimee explained that despite going to her GP, medical professionals insisted that all she had was breast engorgement. She said: “The GP, who was a woman, was very adamant that it was just breast engorgement and it was simply because she couldn't latch, and the best thing I could do was get her on the boob.

“No matter what I said to her, that was her only response. “We've all heard many stories of women's health concerns being ignored, and in the back of my mind, I kept thinking of Louise Thompson, who has done amazing things to raise awareness about advocating for yourself after her own personal struggles during childbirth and beyond. I kept telling myself, ‘You know yourself, you know something's not right. Tell her.’ Despite explaining her symptoms, doctors failed to listen to her. “I managed to persuade her, however the GP was still adamant I didn't have mastitis. She caveated it by asking me to hold off taking them unless my symptoms didn't improve by Saturday. “I left that Thursday afternoon, questioning myself and how well I knew my body. I still didn’t feel well, but I thought maybe she was right.” In the coming days, she suffered extreme pain, her body would shake so badly it woke her husband sleeping next to her. “My breasts were so painful that the only thing I could do was try to relieve the pressure with a manual pump. That's when we noticed that my milk was visibly infected.”

