The odds, predictions and form guide as full list of runners and riders revealed for Aintree ahead of the Grand National 2026

The Grand National is the biggest horse race in the calendar. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Defending champion Nick Rockett has been withdrawn from the Randox Grand National 2026, leaving his stablemate I Am Maximus as the bookies' favourite for glory.

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A field of 34 horses has been confirmed for the Aintree classic this weekend, ahead of a 1pm entry deadline on Friday, with the final confirmation having been brought forward under new rules for this year. Having won in 2024, I Am Maximus could become the first horse to have won and then lost the title, and then regained it the year after, since the legendary Red Rum in 1977. Here is what you need to know.

I Am Maximus is back for another tilt at victory. Picture: Alamy

When is the Grand National 2026? The Radox Grand National takes place on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 4pm. It is the third and final day of the racing at Aintree, which follows Ladies Day on the Friday.

Odds have changed around over the weeks. Picture: Alamy

Grand National 2026 odds As of 11.30am on Friday, April 10, Oddschecker - which provides an amalgamation of all the bookies, has placed the 2024 winner I Am Maximus as the 7/1 favourite. The horse finished second last year. Panic Attack is a favourite after her wins in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and Newbury Gold Cup, while Grangeclare West, which finished third last year, is second highest tipped. Last year's winner Nick Rockett has been withdrawn from the startling list. Odds of the favourites: I Am Maximus - 7/1,

Panic Attack - 8/1,

Grangeclare West - 9/1,

Jagwar - 10/1,

Johnnywho - 12/1,

Iroko - 12/1,

Oscars Brother - 14/1,

Haiti Couleurs - 14/1,

Monty's Star - 16/1,

Captain Cody - 16/1.

Huge crowds are expected in Liverpool for the horse racing spectacle. Picture: Alamy

Full list of runners and riders for 2026 Grand National Numbers two, seven, and 35 on the provisional start list have been declared as non-runners and could be replaced by a reserve horse before the start. I Am Maximus Paul Townend Nick Rockett (Non runner) Banbridge JJ Slevin Grangeclare West Patrick Mullins Gerri Colombe Jack Kennedy Haiti Couleurs Sean Bowen Spillane's Tower (Non runner) Firefox Keith Donoghue Monty's Star Darragh O'Keeffe Spanish Harlem Brian Hayes Lecky Watson Sean O'Keeffe Champ Kiely Danny Mullins Iroko Jonjo O'Neill Jr Favori De Champdou Danny Gilligan Three Card Brag Jordan Gainford Oscars Brother Daniel King Mr Vango Jack Tudor High Class Hero James Bowen Stellar Story Robert Dunne Beauport Sam Twiston-Davies Captain CodyJonathan Burke Jagwar Mark Walsh Perceval Legallois Harry Cobden Gorgeous Tom Sean Flanagan The Real Whacker Gavin Sheehan Quai De Bourbon Donagh Meyler Answer To Kayf John Shinnick Jordans Ben Jones Final Orders Conor Stone-Walsh Marble Sands Kielan Woods Panic Attack Harry Skelton Top Of The Bill Toby McCain-Mitchell Johnnywho Richie McLernon Twig Beau Morgan Pied Piper (Non runner) Imperial Saint Callum Pritchard Reserves Amirite Ain't That A Shame Deep Cave Buddy One Grand National sweepstake kit

LBC Sweepstake. Picture: LBC