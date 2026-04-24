Air ambulance pilots are issuing an urgent safety warning after a record number of emergency flights were disrupted by drones.

New data shows 2025 was the worst year on record, with nine emergency flights disrupted by drones flying too close to helicopters.

Three incidents — in Bicester, Durham and Croydon — forced delays to life-saving missions.

With World Pilot Day this Sunday (26th April), the Civil Aviation Authority and the UK’s air ambulance charities are warning that drone users attempting to film emergency incidents, often for social media, are putting lives at risk.

Pilots warn that a mid-air collision with a drone could be catastrophic.

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