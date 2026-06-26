A retired hairdresser who won £1 million on Heart's Make Me A Millionaire has said she will donate part of her prize money to the air ambulance and cancer charities after opening up about her own cancer journey and the death of her husband.

She also said Macmillan and cancer research charities were close to her heart after her own diagnosis and the death of her husband from cancer.

Joy, who was left in tears as confetti cannons went off around her, said supporting the air ambulance mattered because “none of us know when we’re going to need an air ambulance”.

Joy Haythorne, from Botley near Southampton, became Heart’s Make Me A Millionaire 2026 winner after lifting the lid on her safety deposit box live at Heart HQ with Amanda Holden.

Speaking after her win, Joy said: “My husband died with cancer as well, so that’s why it’s important to me to donate money to Macmillan.

“And also to cancer research, because without them I probably wouldn’t have been here.

“And also Air Ambulance. None of us know when we’re going to need an air ambulance. None of us definitely don’t know when we’re going to need Macmillan.”

Joy’s son Darren was brought into the studio shortly after she won, prompting an emotional reunion.

Asked what the win meant for the family, Darren said: “It’s unbelievable. Not often I’m lost for words.”

Joy described her son as “amazing” and said the pair were “very, very close”.

She also praised her daughter-in-law Tracy, who works in oncology at Southampton Hospital, saying she had been “marvellous” during the family’s difficult years.

The win came after Heart launched the biggest competition on UK radio for another year running.

Joy received the life-changing news last week that she is now in remission from cancer. Cancer has deeply affected Joy’s family with her husband Bill sadly passing away following his own battle with the disease. Joy is now planning to donate a massive sum of cash to Macmillan, Cancer Research and the Air Ambulance.

Along with donating money to charity, Joy will be supporting her family and her close group of friends who have stood by and helped her through the years, “I’ve got marvellous friends that came to chemo with me and everything.”

Joy was one of ten finalists who made it through to the final. The other nine contestants did not leave empty-handed, each receiving £50,000.