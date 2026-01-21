Air Force One forced to turn around due to 'electrical issue' after Donald Trump jets off to Davos
The President made the ominous warning amid a row between the US and European allies
Donald Trump’s presidential jet Air Force One was forced to turn round while travelling to Europe for talks at Davos.
The US president is due to give a keynote speech at the World Economic Forum today but the jet suffered technical difficulties mid air and had to head back to Washington.
The US delegation was forced to switch planes and restart their journey many hours behind schedule.
The President is expected to be around three hours late.
Around an hour into the journey, the crew made the decision to turn back to Joint Base Andrews following a ‘minor electrical issue’.
The White House said that the decision to turn round was taken out of an ‘abundance of caution’.
Mr Trump is due on stage on Wednesday afternoon.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is leading a UK delegation including Trade Secretary Peter Kyle.
Last night, Mr Trump was asked directly about his commitment to taking over Greenland following a lengthy speech at a White House press briefing to mark one year since his second inauguration.
The President told the gathered media that "you'll find out" about his resolve in gaining the territory he says is crucial for US national security.
The question came amid a fracture in the relationship between Mr Trump and European allies.
The President has lashed out at countries, including the UK, for insisting that Greenland's future should be decided by its residents and Denmark.
"We have a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland," Mr Trump said.
"I'm leaving tonight as you know for Davos, and we have a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland.
"And I think things are going to work out pretty well."
During the press conference, Mr Trump was asked about his relationship with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.
In response, he said he gets along with the pair but warned they must "straighten out" their countries.
He was also quizzed on if he had spoken to them since his social media posts.
"No, I haven't [spoken to them], but I think I get along very well with them," Mr Trump said.
"I mean, they always treat me well. They get a little bit rough when I'm not around, but when I'm around they treat me very nicely.
"And, you know, I like both of them."
Sir Keir has slammed Mr Trump's threats that European allies not supporting his bid to take control of Greenland would be hit with crippling tariffs on buying American goods.
The questions from reporters came after a long-winded speech from the President which lasted for more than two hours.
The President went on to tout "365 achievements in 365 days", before speaking at length about immigration, inflation and Joe Biden.
He then said as many as 10,000 people have been arrested in Minnesota since he came to power.
Moving on to tariffs, Mr Trump hinted he wouldn't back down if the Supreme Court ordered him to end his levies on America's allies.
A decision on whether Trump's tariffs were legal is expected imminently from America's highest court.
"I don't know what the Supreme Court's going to do," he said.
"I think to me, it reads so plainly, couldn't be plainer. You're allowed to do a license - a tariff is probably less severe than what a license could be."
He continued: "I don't know where there's a case there, but we've taken in hundreds of billions of dollars and if we lose that case, it's possible we're going to have to do the best we can in paying it back.
"I don't know how that's going to be done very easily without hurting a lot of people, but we're waiting for that case anxiously.
"And we have tremendous national security because of tariffs, and tremendous income."
He went on to claim the US is the "hottest country in the world" and that "nobody has ever seen anything like it".