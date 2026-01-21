The President made the ominous warning amid a row between the US and European allies

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, before it was forced to turn around. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Donald Trump’s presidential jet Air Force One was forced to turn round while travelling to Europe for talks at Davos.

The US president is due to give a keynote speech at the World Economic Forum today but the jet suffered technical difficulties mid air and had to head back to Washington.

Air Force One was forced to turn round due to a 'technical issue'. Picture: Getty

The US delegation was forced to switch planes and restart their journey many hours behind schedule. The President is expected to be around three hours late.

Air Force One performs a U-turn back to Washington. Picture: Social Media

Around an hour into the journey, the crew made the decision to turn back to Joint Base Andrews following a ‘minor electrical issue’. The White House said that the decision to turn round was taken out of an ‘abundance of caution’. Mr Trump is due on stage on Wednesday afternoon. Chancellor Rachel Reeves is leading a UK delegation including Trade Secretary Peter Kyle. Read more: Defence Secretary John Healey heads to Denmark in show of support amid Greenland tensions Read more: Why does Trump want Greenland?

United States President Donald Trump speaks to the press before he departs the White House en route to Davos. Picture: Getty

Last night, Mr Trump was asked directly about his commitment to taking over Greenland following a lengthy speech at a White House press briefing to mark one year since his second inauguration. The President told the gathered media that "you'll find out" about his resolve in gaining the territory he says is crucial for US national security. The question came amid a fracture in the relationship between Mr Trump and European allies. The President has lashed out at countries, including the UK, for insisting that Greenland's future should be decided by its residents and Denmark.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to acquire the Danish territory of Greenland, and has shared AI images of him claiming as a US territory. Picture: Truth Social

"We have a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland," Mr Trump said. "I'm leaving tonight as you know for Davos, and we have a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland. "And I think things are going to work out pretty well." During the press conference, Mr Trump was asked about his relationship with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. In response, he said he gets along with the pair but warned they must "straighten out" their countries. He was also quizzed on if he had spoken to them since his social media posts. "No, I haven't [spoken to them], but I think I get along very well with them," Mr Trump said. "I mean, they always treat me well. They get a little bit rough when I'm not around, but when I'm around they treat me very nicely. "And, you know, I like both of them."

The President has said he gets along with Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer but warned the pair must "straighten out" their countries. Picture: Alamy