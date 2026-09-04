An Air India pilot has been sacked for testing positive for psychoactive substances after the plane he was flying plunged 300 feet mid-air.

The alarming incident unfolded on an Airbus A320 bound for New Dehli which had departed from Phuket, Thailand.

Around 137 passengers were on board when the plane suddenly dropped, leaving 24 people injured.

The 300 ft plunge was labelled by India’s civil aviation ministry as a “Serious Incident.”

A probe into the incident by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau found that the aircraft had encountered "altitude upset".

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