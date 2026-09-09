Thousands of Brits are stranded in airports across the country - after an air traffic control system wreaked havoc on UK aviation. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Thousands of Brits are stranded in airports across the country - after an air traffic control system wreaked havoc on UK aviation.

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More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled after a "system error" with provider Nats forced planes to be grounded on Tuesday. Heathrow cancelled all inbound flights on Tuesday evening, with other major UK airports only resuming flights late on Tuesday night. Despite the system issue being fixed, the knock-on effects are expected to last into Wednesday at least - as hundreds of flights try to reach their destinations.

Thousands of Brits are stranded in airports across the country. Picture: Getty

Nats, which provides air traffic control services to 15 UK airports, said in a statement that recovery had “taken longer than we had hoped”. Picture: Getty

Nats, which provides air traffic control services to 15 UK airports, said in a statement that recovery had “taken longer than we had hoped”, but that its “system issue” on Tuesday had been resolved by 7.30pm as thousands of passengers continued to face cancellations and delays. Nats boss Martin Rolfe said amid the fiasco that he “always” accepts “full responsibility” after a technical issue caused huge disruption to flights. He said: “I am the CEO of a piece of critical infrastructure, so it is my job to take responsibility for that. “What I absolutely take responsibility for is keeping people safe and delivering the best service we possibly can on a day like today. “You will understand my focus is entirely about how we actually resolve this issue, get things back to normal, help our airlines, our airport customers and the travelling public.”

Martin Rolfe, the head of NATS, Britain's air traffic control service, photographed at the HQ on Whitehall, London, UK. Picture: Alamy

Mr Rolfe has been under fire from Wizz Air and Ryanair after the latest issue which saw some passengers trapped on planes on runways for hours. Ryanair said more than 65,000 of its passengers had been disrupted and it had cancelled more than 50 scheduled flights. British Airways (BA) said it was forced to cancel or divert more than 100 flights on Tuesday which had impacted “tens of thousands of customers”. Neal McMahon, Ryanair’s chief operating officer, called on Mr Rolfe to resign, saying: “How many more failures do passengers have to suffer before overpaid failure Nats CEO Martin Rolfe accepts responsibility for his repeated mismanagement and resigns? “Over three years after Nats’ catastrophic 2023 system meltdown, it’s clear that nothing has changed, with UK passengers once again suffering avoidable ATC (air traffic control) delays of up to eight hours today due to a critical Nats ATC system failing.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is set to speak with Mr Rolfe on Wednesday before she addresses MPs in the Commons for the second reading of the Civil Aviation Bill. Picture: Getty