Nats chief executive Martin Rolfe has come under fire from Wizz Air following the fault, while Ryanair called on Mr Rolfe to resign

A passenger sleeps on the floor surrounded by luggage at Gatwick Airport. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

The chief of Britain’s beleaguered air traffic control provider Nats still has the confidence of the Government, Downing Street has said, after thousands of passengers faced travel chaos following a system issue on Tuesday.

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Tens of thousands of travellers were caught up in the disruption, which continued on Wednesday with further cancellations and delays expected as airlines deal with the knock-on impacts at airports including Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Stansted. Aviation analytics company Cirium said as of Wednesday morning, 291 flights had been cancelled that day and that more than 2,000 flights over Tuesday and Wednesday had been affected. Nats chief executive Martin Rolfe has come under fire from Wizz Air following the fault, while Ryanair called on Mr Rolfe to resign. On Wednesday morning, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander met Mr Rolfe where she raised “significant concerns” regarding the scale of the disruption on behalf of the industry and passengers, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters. Read more: Ryanair chief calls for National Air Traffic Control head to quit after 'delivered a pattern of failure' Read more: More than 1,300 flights cancelled with passengers forced to bed down in terminals - as government ‘demands explanation’

Martin Rolfe, the head of NATS, Britain's air traffic control service. Picture: Alamy

The spokesperson added: “She’s asked him to carry out a full investigation into what happened to make sure that lessons are learned, so that this doesn’t happen again. She set a deadline for them to report back in a week’s time. “And through our Civil Aviation Bill, which returns to Parliament today, we will make sure air passengers get stronger protection of rights around cancellations, delays and passenger support.” Asked whether Ms Alexander and the Prime Minister still have confidence in Mr Rolfe, the spokesperson said: “Well, you’ve got the Transport Secretary’s instruction to the Nats CEO. “I think it’s self-evident that she wants answers and the full investigation to be reported back in a week’s time, and she’s got confidence in him to deliver that.” Pressed whether this meant the Government’s confidence in the head of air traffic control was conditional on the outcome of the investigation, the spokesperson replied: “We have confidence in him and he’s been tasked with the investigation, which will report in a week’s time." Mr Rolfe has apologised for the incident, which he said he took “full responsibility” for.

Heidi Alexander, Secretary of State for Transport. Picture: Alamy

Passengers who have been stranded amid the disruption have told of their distress, including a 77-year-old father who was due to fly with his daughter to her wedding in Italy. About an hour before they arrived at Heathrow on Wednesday morning, the pair were told their Naples-bound flight had been cancelled. Now they hope to travel to Gatwick, fly to Milan, catch another flight to Naples early on Thursday and then a boat to Ischia. The wedding is on Sunday, but events start on Friday with a welcome to their friends, who have already arrived. Father of the bride Kevin Turner said: “We’ve been delayed and unfortunately my daughter’s been emotionally disturbed because she’s been organising this for the last two years and, with her husband-to-be, we’re looking forward to meeting all the family and they’re doing it in Italy because it’s so romantic.” He added: “I’m based in Thailand, I’m dad and granddad, I’ve come all the way from Thailand just for this wedding and I can’t walk properly because I had a bad operation a couple of years ago – so this will probably be the last time I’ll be able to make this trip, it’s like a golden opportunity and I feel a little bit let down.”

Passengers at Heathrow Airport in west London. Picture: PA