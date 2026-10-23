Airbnb guests will no longer have to complete chores that could be done by a cleaner, in a major rules change at the company.

People staying at Airbnb properties already pay a cleaning fee, but have previously had to complete cleaning tasks such as doing the dishes and stripping the beds.

Now, hosts will be allowed to set seven house rules and other “reasonable” requests for their guests, to clarify what guests are expected to do and what is covered by typical booking fees.

"House rules help guests understand what hosts expect, but we've heard from our community that they can be confusing, onerous and hard to manage," said an Airbnb spokesperson.

"So, we've redesigned them to make them easier to discover and clearer to set, alongside a new policy that keeps requests reasonable, with no surprises."

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