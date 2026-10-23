Airbnb hosts can no longer demand guests wash dishes or strip beds in major rules change
Guests wlll not be expected to complete tasks which are covered by their cleaning fee
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Airbnb guests will no longer have to complete chores that could be done by a cleaner, in a major rules change at the company.
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People staying at Airbnb properties already pay a cleaning fee, but have previously had to complete cleaning tasks such as doing the dishes and stripping the beds.
Now, hosts will be allowed to set seven house rules and other “reasonable” requests for their guests, to clarify what guests are expected to do and what is covered by typical booking fees.
"House rules help guests understand what hosts expect, but we've heard from our community that they can be confusing, onerous and hard to manage," said an Airbnb spokesperson.
"So, we've redesigned them to make them easier to discover and clearer to set, alongside a new policy that keeps requests reasonable, with no surprises."
Read more: English cities could introduce new 'holiday tax' on hotel and Airbnb stays
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Some Airbnb hosts have come under scrutiny in recent years for their extreme attention to detail.
Couple Cassie and Jon who own an Airbnb in Georgia went viral on TikTok several times for their meticulous property inspection videos and ‘gotcha’ rules, where they charged guests $50 for every 10 minutes late they were at check-out, and critiqued guests for moving their furniture.
Other hidden fees, rules, and criticisms they had implemented were an $800 fee for smoking within 20 feet of the property, stating no adults are allowed to touch the piano unless they know how to play it, and saying moving the TV remote was “disrespecting the house rules”.
The couple have relaxed their videos since going viral, and now post content which is more forgiving of their guests. Their videos also spawned numerous parody versions of their inspections.
Hosts will now have to be clear about the rules expected of their guests before their stays, and will not be able to surprise their guests with extra fees after their holiday.