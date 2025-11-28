Airbus has warned of major disruption after it requested modifications to thousands of planes following the discovery of a software bug affecting crucial flight systems.

Around 6,000 planes are affected by the glitch, around half of the aviation giants European fleet.

It is understood that the aircraft need a software update before they reenter opperation.

The UK's aviation regulator has warned that delays and cancellations are likely to follow - with EasyJet among those confirming their services are being disrupted.

The fault was discovered when a JetBlue flight from Mexico to the US had a sudden drop in altitude and was forced to make an emergency landing which saw 15 people injured.

