Flight chaos as Airbus warns thousands of planes have crucial software bug
Airbus has warned of major disruption after it requested modifications to thousands of planes following the discovery of a software bug affecting crucial flight systems.
Listen to this article
Around 6,000 planes are affected by the glitch, around half of the aviation giants European fleet.
It is understood that the aircraft need a software update before they reenter opperation.
The UK's aviation regulator has warned that delays and cancellations are likely to follow - with EasyJet among those confirming their services are being disrupted.
The fault was discovered when a JetBlue flight from Mexico to the US had a sudden drop in altitude and was forced to make an emergency landing which saw 15 people injured.
Read More: Rory McIlroy says golf’s rift may be beyond repair as LIV’s 'irrational' spending widens the divide
Read More: UPS and Fedex ground cargo planes after crash kills 14
The fault is understood to be caused by solar radiation corrupting data in a computer which helps control the aircraft.
Tim Johnson from the UK's Civil Aviation Authority tells the BBC that there may be disruptions to flights "in some circumstances".
"From a UK perspective, not all airlines fly Airbus A320 or the affected ones, so for some airlines there will be no impact at all," he says.
"For some, there may be some impact," he continued, adding that the CAA has been in touch with airlines and they're looking to make sure the maintenance is undertaken over the coming days.
He then advised customers is to "check airline websites and apps for the latest info about what is happening".