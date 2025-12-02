Airbus has found a new issue with its A320 plane just days after the discovery of a software bug affecting crucial flight systems grounded thousands of planes.

The company said it has now discovered a 'quality issue' with metal fuselage panels on multiple A320 models.

It means all potentially affected aircraft would be checked, according to Airbus. although it is hoped most will not require further action.

"Airbus confirms it has identified a quality issue affecting a limited number of A320 metal panels. The source of the issue has been identified, contained and all newly produced panels conform to all requirements," an Airbus spokesman told Reuters.

They added that an unnamed supplier was reponsible for the issue, which was reportedly related to quality control rather than safety, with no indication hat any of the issues impacted aircraft currently service.

It comes after around 6,000 planes were affected by a software glitch earlier this week, with around half of the aviation giant's European fleet.

Travellers were hit by disruption over the weekend as airlines cancelled flights to while the issue was being fixed.

Airbus admitted almost a thousand planes were grounded as it revealed urgent repairs were required.

The fault was discovered when a JetBlue flight from Mexico to the US had a sudden drop in altitude and was forced to make an emergency landing which saw 15 people injured.

