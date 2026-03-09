The warship could join HMS Dragon which is set to leave Portsmouth for the Middle East next week

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales in dock at Portsmouth harbour. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales may need to be escorted by a French warship if it is deployed to the Middle East, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Crew members for the flagship vessel have been told they must be ready to deploy in five days ahead of a possible Middle East mission. However, as the majority of Royal Navy’s major warships remain unavailable or are undergoing maintenance, protection would probably need to be provided by allies such as France, the US and other European allies, The Telegraph reports. Usually, a carrier escort group includes two to three destroyers or frigates and an attack submarine. Read more: Iran war LIVE: Oil price passes $100 a barrel as Secretary of War Hegseth says Iran will ‘surrender’ Read more: 'We deal in substance, not social media': Foreign Secretary hits back after Trump tells Starmer UK 'not needed' in Iran war

The MoD has confirmed that no decision has yet been taken to deploy the £6 billion carrier, one of only two belonging to the UK. LBC understands the crews have been alerted to a potential deployment to the Middle East. If the green light is given, the warship would require an escort from other vessels and a submarine, and would join HMS Dragon, a Type 45 destroyer, which is set to leave Portsmouth for the Middle East next week. Britain also has six attack submarines, but only HMS Anson is active and she is deployed in Australia. James Cartlidge, the shadow defence secretary, said: "The truth is Labour have prioritised welfare over defence, leaving an under-funded Ministry of Defence forced to make £2.6bn in cuts this year.

Sir Keir Starmer spoke with President Trump on Sunday after the fallout from the war in the Middle East. Picture: Alamy