By Poppy Jacobs

Blue Islands, the Channel Islands-based airline, has grounded all flights and ceased operations after the company collapsed.

Employing around 100 staff, the airline had been running services to destinations across the British Isles for over two decades. Following the announcement, the airlines website told passengers that they "deeply regret the inconvenience that this will bring to your travel plans". The company had a fleet of just five ATR-72 aircraft and was headquartered in Guernsey. It worked predominantly to link Jersey with airports in England, such as Bristol, Exeter and Southampton, but also ran flights between Guernsey and Southampton, as well as an inter-island service to Jersey.

