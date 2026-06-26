Airline passengers have been warned not to pack power banks in their hold luggage due to increasing numbers of malfunctioning passenger devices.

While many travellers use power banks to keep their electronic devices, such as mobile phones, charged while they are away from home, there are risks associated with their use.

Faulty power banks can cause aggressive fires due to their rechargeable lithium batteries, which store a relatively large amount of energy in one space.

The warnings come after the CAA reported that the number of overheating or malfunctioning passenger devices last year nearly doubled compared to the amount from 2024.

Cases of lithium battery-powered devices being incorrectly packed in hold luggage rose 91% over the same period. This adds additional risks as it is generally easier for flight crews to respond to fires inside the cabin compared to fires in the hold.

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