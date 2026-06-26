Airline passengers urged not to put power banks in hold luggage due to fire risk
The Civil Aviation Authority made the plea ahead of the busy summer travel period after a growing number of overheating passenger devices.
Airline passengers have been warned not to pack power banks in their hold luggage due to increasing numbers of malfunctioning passenger devices.
Listen to this article
While many travellers use power banks to keep their electronic devices, such as mobile phones, charged while they are away from home, there are risks associated with their use.
Faulty power banks can cause aggressive fires due to their rechargeable lithium batteries, which store a relatively large amount of energy in one space.
The warnings come after the CAA reported that the number of overheating or malfunctioning passenger devices last year nearly doubled compared to the amount from 2024.
Cases of lithium battery-powered devices being incorrectly packed in hold luggage rose 91% over the same period. This adds additional risks as it is generally easier for flight crews to respond to fires inside the cabin compared to fires in the hold.
Read more: Ryanair investigated over charging parents to sit with their children on flights
Read more: Airports say flights returning to normal after jet fuel supply delays
This could be because passengers are not aware of the risks associated with incorrect packing, with a survey of passengers indicating that 36% are unaware of the dangers of packing batteries in checked baggage.
Speaking on the announcement, CAA director of aviation safety Giancarlo Buono said: "Pack right for a safe flight, and that means don't put your batteries in your checked bag. Take them into the cabin with you".
He also added that this advice will make the flight safer for both yourself and other passengers.
It also suggested people take an average of four lithium-powered devices on trips, which equates to more than 2,000 on a busy Airbus A380 flight.
Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, added to the comments, calling the increasing use of lithium batteries "a growing challenge" for the industry.
He said: "Whilst pilots and cabin crew are trained to deal with any situatiaon, the best outcome is always prevention, which starts when passengers pack their bags."