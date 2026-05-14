Airlines cannot continue ‘absorbing cost’ of Hormuz closure as jet fuel panic surges, says air boss
Willie Walsh insists there is no need to panic over potential jet fuel shortages
Airlines will not be able to continue “absorbing the cost” of disruption caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the long term, an air boss has said.
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Willie Walsh, the director general of the International Air Transport Association, insisted there was no need to panic over potential jet fuel shortages, but warned rising fuel prices would inevitably feed through into higher ticket prices.
He said: “There’s just no way airlines can absorb the additional costs they’re experiencing.
“There may be some instances where airlines will discount to stimulate some traffic flow… but over time it’s inevitable that the high price of oil will be reflected in higher ticket prices.”
Last week, British Airways’ parent company IAG warned its profits will be hit as it expects to spend about two billion euro (£1.72 billion) more than planned on fuel this year.
Chief executive Luis Gallego said IAG does not believe there will be “any interruption for the summer” in terms of jet fuel supplies.
Read more: Airlines axe 120 UK flights in May amid concern over jet fuel shortages
Read more: Government reveals new airline rule to prevent cancelled flights this summer
Earlier this month, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said summer holiday plans will not face major disruption because of shortages.
She revealed that more fuel has been imported from America, and UK refineries have upped their production.
The Government has also introduced a temporary rule change allowing airlines to group passengers from different flights together onto fewer planes to save fuel.
It comes amid data that showed airlines have increased the number of flight cancellations for May.Aviation analytics company Cirium said that as of Tuesday, airlines have axed 296 departures from UK airports this month, equivalent to 0.75% of the total.
That is up from 120 cancellations six days ago.Figures for the peak summer months show week-on-week schedule reductions are currently limited.
The number of outbound flights planned for June is 48 lower than a week ago, after 0.2% of flights were cancelled.For July the week-on-week reduction is 31, while the figure for August is just four.Airlines avoid being liable for compensation if they axe a flight with at least two weeks’ notice, meaning they can delay decisions on summer cancellations and still avoid payouts.
The price of jet fuel has more than doubled since the start of the war in the Middle East, as Iran continues to have a stranglehold on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
A Government spokesperson said: “UK airlines are clear that they are not currently seeing a shortage of jet fuel.“Aviation fuel is typically bought in advance and airports and suppliers keep stocks ofbunkered fuel to support their resilience.
“We continue to work with fuel suppliers, airports, airlines and international counterparts to keep flights operating.“We are also consulting on measures to help airlines plan realistic flight schedules which will avoid last-minute disruption and protect holidays.”