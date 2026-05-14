Airlines will not be able to continue “absorbing the cost” of disruption caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the long term, an air boss has said.

Willie Walsh, the director general of the International Air Transport Association, insisted there was no need to panic over potential jet fuel shortages, but warned rising fuel prices would inevitably feed through into higher ticket prices.

He said: “There’s just no way airlines can absorb the additional costs they’re experiencing.

“There may be some instances where airlines will discount to stimulate some traffic flow… but over time it’s inevitable that the high price of oil will be reflected in higher ticket prices.”

Last week, British Airways’ parent company IAG warned its profits will be hit as it expects to spend about two billion euro (£1.72 billion) more than planned on fuel this year.

Chief executive Luis Gallego said IAG does not believe there will be “any interruption for the summer” in terms of jet fuel supplies.

Read more: Airlines axe 120 UK flights in May amid concern over jet fuel shortages

Read more: Government reveals new airline rule to prevent cancelled flights this summer