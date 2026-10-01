The rule change will require airlines to seat children under 14 near their parents or an accompanying adult free of charge

Earlier this year, Ryanair adjusted its family seating policy after an investigation was launched into the company charging parents to sit with their children on flights. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Airlines will be banned from charging parents to sit next to their children under government plans.

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The rule change will require airlines to seat children under 14 near their parents or an accompanying adult free of charge. Passengers will also no longer need to pay to tweak the name on their flight booking, if they need to correct a mistake. It is thought ministers will try to bring in the changes before the start of next year’s summer holidays. Read more: Manchester City 'not above the rules', Downing Street says after Burnham's comments sparked backlash Read more: Ryanair boss apologises 'unreservedly' after calling rival airlines 'high-fare rapists'

Passengers will also no longer need to pay to tweak the name on their flight booking, if they need to correct a mistake. Picture: Alamy

MPs are in the process of debating a new set of rules for travel companies, as the Civil Aviation Bill makes its way through Parliament. The proposed new law will give ministers a flexible power to draw up a list of passenger rights and a list of duties which both airlines and airports have. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: "Charging parents just to sit with their children is a rip-off, plain and simple. “And being hit with a hefty fee for a simple spelling mistake on a booking form isn’t right either. “People are fed up with these little charges that add up, so I’m putting a stop to them.

Andy Burnham . Picture: Alamy

“This is what our everyday fixes are all about – giving people room to breathe by tackling the small irritations that catch people out, waste their time and cost them money.” An arrangement to sit together can currently cost a parent and child up to £104 on a return journey, according to the Department for Transport. Rory Boland, editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel, said: “It’s clearly unfair to force parents and children as young as three to pay an extra fee just to sit together.

“Airlines that have separated families are putting profit ahead of passenger peace of mind.” Earlier this year, Ryanair adjusted its family seating policy after an investigation was launched into the company charging parents to sit with their children on flights. The Irish operator previously required parents travelling with children aged between two and 11 to pay to reserve what it referred to as a mandatory family seat. Children were then allocated seats next to or near parents free of charge.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary . Picture: Getty

The fee for a mandatory family seat was typically about £8 each way, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) watchdog found. Under the new policy, parents will still have the option of paying to reserve a seat of their choosing and have their children alongside them free of charge. At the time, Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said its previous policy was “the most progressive and transparent in Europe”. Under the new policy, he said, “families may have to wait until after they have checked in to find out their seat allocation and are more likely to be seated at the rear of the cabin – but at least the CMA will be able to claim they have done something for consumers”.