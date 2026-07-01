Airline bosses have called for controversial new EU biometric checks to be scrapped ahead of the summer holiday rush - as planes leave half full and passengers face queuing for hours.

Bosses have written to EC president Ursula von Der Leyen asking for an option to suspend the checks over summer.

Industry groups ACI Europe, which represents airports, Airlines 4 Europe and the International Air Transport Association have all written a letter saying services have reached “a critical point”.

"Passengers have already been forced to queue for extended periods outside terminal buildings and on exposed aprons because border control facilities cannot process arrivals quickly enough.

"Airlines face half-empty planes at gate closing time, while passengers are stuck in border control queues."

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There have been a series of recent incidents and warnings of queues lasting as long as six hours.

In one incident in April dozens of plane passengers were left behind at an airport in Milan due to chaos caused by the new post-Brexit border control system.

Industry groups want to be allowed to “completely suspend” the EES checks "whenever passenger volumes exceed the operational capacity of border control facilities" during July and August.

They want an "immediate intervention before the situation deteriorates further during the peak summer travel season".

"Some international travellers are reconsidering trips to Europe because of the prospect of excessive border delays," the industry groups said.

"This is undermining Europe's reputation, European tourism and connectivity, in particular. "The reputation of the European Union and the confidence in the regulatory framework are … at stake."

European airports are expected to handle approximately 40 million more passengers in July and August.