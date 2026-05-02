Passengers could be moved from the service they originally booked to a similar one to reduce the amount of wasted fuel.

Airlines can group flights together on fewer planes under jet fuel-saving plans. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Airlines will be allowed to group passengers from different flights together onto fewer planes as part of plans to save jet fuel.

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The temporary rule change will allow airline carriers to consolidate flights on routes where there are multiple trips to the same destination on the same day. It means passengers could be moved from the service they originally booked to a similar one to reduce the amount of wasted fuel from flying planes that have not sold out and might have been cancelled, the Department for Transport (DfT) said. The Conservatives have criticised the plan, claiming it could see passengers “herded on to a different plane, at a time of the airline’s choosing”. The DfT said the measure is designed to give passengers “greater confidence” by helping airlines to lock in their schedules earlier. Consumer group Which? said rules should not be “bent in favour of airlines”. Read more: Britain most exposed European country to jet fuel shortages ahead of summer getaways Read more: Jet2 sees passengers book at the last minute amid Iran war worries

The temporary rule change will allow airline carriers to consolidate flights. Picture: Alamy