Travel to this summer’s World Cup and Commonwealth Games could be disrupted after a union warned that 900 airport workers across Scotland will vote on industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Aviation trade union Unite said several ballots would open this week over summer strike action in pay disputes with companies based at Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow airports.

Unite said that if the ballot is successful, strike action could start during the busiest period of the summer holidays, coinciding with the Commonwealth Games being held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, and with the World Cup in the United States.

Four of the ballots will close on May 21, while ICTS staff at Aberdeen will have until May 28 to vote.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Hundreds of workers across Scotland’s largest airports are heading towards summer strike action.

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