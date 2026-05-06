Airport strike could interrupt World Cup unless staff settle pay dispute
Strike action could start during the busiest period of the summer holidays, coinciding with the Commonwealth Games being held in Glasgow, and with the World Cup in the United States
Travel to this summer’s World Cup and Commonwealth Games could be disrupted after a union warned that 900 airport workers across Scotland will vote on industrial action in a dispute over pay.
Listen to this article
Aviation trade union Unite said several ballots would open this week over summer strike action in pay disputes with companies based at Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow airports.
Unite said that if the ballot is successful, strike action could start during the busiest period of the summer holidays, coinciding with the Commonwealth Games being held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, and with the World Cup in the United States.
Four of the ballots will close on May 21, while ICTS staff at Aberdeen will have until May 28 to vote.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Hundreds of workers across Scotland’s largest airports are heading towards summer strike action.
Read More: Iran can play at World Cup, insists Donald Trump
Read More: Caller Sean thinks FIFA should cancel the World Cup in the US
“The companies involved are all highly profitable. They can easily afford to give our members fair and reasonable pay offers but have decided to put boosting profits before people.”
Unite said ICTS workers deal with passengers directly in security search areas and process them for flights and also control access posts, cover mobile patrols and screen all deliveries.
Staff from Edinburgh Airport Limited, including airport ambassadors, airside support officers, engineers and managers, are also being balloted, as well as around 280 ground services crew employed by Menzies Aviation.
Carrie Donoghue, Unite industrial officer, said: “Any strike action would ground planes and passengers during an expectedly busy period with the World Cup and the Commonwealth Games.”
“The blame for this situation arising will lie entirely with these extremely wealthy companies. They can end these disputes immediately, and in doing so they can give the travelling public peace of mind.”
A Glasgow Airport spokesperson said last week: “We are aware of ongoing talks between Unite and ICTS and are keen to ensure that this dialogue results in a positive resolution.”