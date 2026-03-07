Footage posted by the IDF shows the moment Iranian Ali Khamenei's underground bunker was bombed. Picture: X

By Jacob Paul

Footage showing the moment 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets bombarded slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's underground bunker has been posted by the IDF.

In the clip, huge plumes of smoke are seen billowing following a massive explosion triggered by Israel's war planes. Israel said the attack targeted a military bunker beneath the Iranian regime's leadership compound in Tehran. President Donald Trump confirmed that 86-year-old Khamenei was killed during a joint operation on Saturday, with the death later confirmed by state media, after blasts rocked the leader's compound shortly after 6am GMT on Saturday. Trump urged the Iranian people to seize "the single greatest chance… to take back their country" in the wake of the attack, as countless Iranians around the world took to the streets to celebrate - as others were seen to mourn the Supreme Leader's death. Retaliatory strikes have since rung out across the Middle East as Iran seeks revenge.

🎥 WATCH: ~50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dismantled Ali Khamenei’s underground military bunker beneath the Iranian regime’s leadership compound in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/Nw0tvvQMRX — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 6, 2026