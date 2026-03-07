Moment massive airstrikes pound Khamenei's underground bunker as IDF unleashes on Tehran command network
Footage showing the moment 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets bombarded slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's underground bunker has been posted by the IDF.
Listen to this article
In the clip, huge plumes of smoke are seen billowing following a massive explosion triggered by Israel’s war planes.
Israel said the attack targeted a military bunker beneath the Iranian regime’s leadership compound in Tehran.
President Donald Trump confirmed that 86-year-old Khamenei was killed during a joint operation on Saturday, with the death later confirmed by state media, after blasts rocked the leader's compound shortly after 6am GMT on Saturday.
Trump urged the Iranian people to seize “the single greatest chance… to take back their country” in the wake of the attack, as countless Iranians around the world took to the streets to celebrate - as others were seen to mourn the Supreme Leader's death.
Retaliatory strikes have since rung out across the Middle East as Iran seeks revenge.
Read more: US stealth bombers touch down in Britain as Trump's 'big' attack on Iran looms
Read more: Iran war LIVE: Trump lays out terms for Iran's surrender as US bombers touch down in UK
🎥 WATCH: ~50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dismantled Ali Khamenei’s underground military bunker beneath the Iranian regime’s leadership compound in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/Nw0tvvQMRX— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 6, 2026
Blasts have continued to rock several states across the Middle East, with Israel, Dubai, Qatar, Oman and Abu Dhabi as Iran targets an increasing number of civilian areas with drones and missiles.
Images showing the scale of the explosions have continued to emerge, with civilians in the firing line amid Iran's indiscriminate and increasingly volatile attacks.
America and Israel have since moved into “the next phase” of their military campaign, carrying out bombing raids on Tehran and Beirut on Friday.
Meanwhile, Bahrain came under attack from Iranian missiles, which struck two hotels in the capital - sparking a fire.
One hit the Hilton Hotel in Manama - no deaths have been reported.
US Air Force bombers touched down in Britain on Friday evening after Mr Trump suggested an escalated attack on Iran, dubbed "the big one", is imminent.
A B-1 aircraft was seen arriving at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Friday, with more stealth bombers expected to arrive within hours.
Trump warned earlier this week that the massive attack wave was coming, telling reporters: "We haven't even started hitting them hard. The big wave has not even happened."
On Thursday, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the "dramatic" increase in strikes will be helped by the use of RAF bases after a U-turn from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.