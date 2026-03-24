An incident that left more than 30 soldiers unwell while operating the Army’s Ajax armoured vehicle was caused by it not being used or maintained in line with its specifications, a senior officer has claimed.

The Ministry of Defence paused testing after 35 service personnel across 23 vehicles became ill, with reports of troops vomiting and shaking following a military exercise on Salisbury Plain last year.

The issues emerged just weeks after the MoD had declared the long-delayed vehicles ready for deployment, saying it was “confident” Nato allies would be interested in buying them.

Ajax, a £6.3bn programme involving 589 vehicles, was originally due to enter service in 2017 but has been plagued by delays and technical problems.

The vehicles are built in Merthyr Tydfil by General Dynamics, which employs around 700 people and said it remains confident in the platform, adding that soldier safety is its “highest priority”.

Lieutenant General Anna-Lee Reilly told MPs that an Army safety investigation found no inherent fault with Ajax when it is operated correctly.

“The platform wasn’t operated and maintained within the specification it should have been, and that led to the incident,” she said.

She added that the findings show the vehicle is safe when used as designed, but acknowledged the need for stricter operating procedures going forward.

Read more: All Ajax trials halted after another soldier injured by vibration, MPs told

Read more: Army head told ministers that Ajax armoured vehicle was safe before 30 soldiers fell ill, MPs told

To resolve the issues, she suggested troops may have to carry out track checks every time they stop the vehicle a new requirement which soldiers seemed to be unaware of.

But, a senior defence source told LBC: “It’s absurd to claim that simply driving an armoured vehicle off-road for a prolonged period can damage it due to track tension. Let’s hope the next war doesn’t last more than a few hours, or we’ll be pulling over to check the tracks mid-battle.”