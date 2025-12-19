Use of the £6.3 billion vehicle for military training was halted last month after around 30 soldiers became ill

AJAX (AFV) Armoured Fighting Vehicle. Picture: Ministry of Defence

By Ella Bennett

All trials of the Army’s new Ajax armoured vehicle have been paused after another soldier suffered vibration injuries, a defence minister said.

Use of the £6.3 billion vehicle for military training was halted last month after around 30 soldiers became ill due to noise and vibration while using the Ajax on a training exercise. Other trials of the vehicle continued, including some at Bovington, in Dorset, intended to provide data for investigations into November's incident. But those trials have now also been paused after a soldier reported suffering from vibration symptoms on December 12. Announcing the pause in a written statement to Parliament on Thursday, defence minister Luke Pollard said the soldier was being given medical support but had not needed hospital treatment.

An Ajax armoured fighting vehicle is demonstrated during British Army Expo 2025 -the vehicle has been taken out of service for a short period after soldiers fell ill. Picture: Alamy

Mr Pollard said the vehicle involved was not one of the 23 that took part in the exercise in November, which are currently being tested to determine the cause of the noise and vibration issues. He said: “This additional report of an injury is a serious concern to me so, out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of our personnel, I have directed a pause on all Ajax trials. “This is in addition to the ongoing pause for training and exercising.” Mr Pollard added that he would consider whether trials could be restarted in the new year.

British army General Dynamics Ajax tank in action. Picture: Alamy