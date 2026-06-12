The Prime Minister must focus on defence spending, former armed forces minister Al Carns told LBC after in his first interview since his resignation plunged Sir Keir Starmer's beleaguered government into a fresh crisis.

Yesterday, Mr Carns and Defence Secretary John Healey both quit with a scathing attack on Sir Keir's military funding plans.

Speaking to LBC for the first time since quitting, Mr Carns called for an “honest discussion” about defence spending as he urged Sir Keir to “get behind the nation”.

He told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: “What we really need is an honest discussion with the population. As to where that money needs to come from and use really innovative ways and every means possible to get the right money for defence.”

Mr Carns said he watched on as the defence secretary remained locked in a standoff with Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who he accused of refusing to properly fund defence.

“This is part of the problem. We're fighting each other rather than getting behind the nation, unifying the nation around a common principle of purpose. And that purpose is to defend the nation, defend the freedoms that we enjoy, and ensure we've got the determination and courage to make those difficult decisions,” Mr Carns said.

But Technology Secretary Peter Kyle told LBC the Prime Minister is paying to attention to defence as he threw his support behind the Prime Minister.

He told Nick: "Just look at the facts though, Nick. The cash has increased. Keir Starmer has increased the defence spending at a rate that nobody thought was deliverable. He has got to 2.5%, then to 2.6%, years ahead of the target. And we've done so on the back of a growing economy. The Tories cut the percentage to 2.3% at the back of a shrinking and a stagnating economy, so overall it meant even less money going into our armed forces. We are getting back to where we need to be."

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