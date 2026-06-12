'We're fighting each other instead of getting behind the nation': Former defence minister Al Carns reveals why he quit for the first time in his life
Al Carns sits down with LBC for his first interview after his dramatic resignation from the Ministry of Defence.
The Prime Minister must focus on defence spending, former armed forces minister Al Carns told LBC after in his first interview since his resignation plunged Sir Keir Starmer's beleaguered government into a fresh crisis.
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Yesterday, Mr Carns and Defence Secretary John Healey both quit with a scathing attack on Sir Keir's military funding plans.
Speaking to LBC for the first time since quitting, Mr Carns called for an “honest discussion” about defence spending as he urged Sir Keir to “get behind the nation”.
He told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: “What we really need is an honest discussion with the population. As to where that money needs to come from and use really innovative ways and every means possible to get the right money for defence.”
Mr Carns said he watched on as the defence secretary remained locked in a standoff with Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who he accused of refusing to properly fund defence.
“This is part of the problem. We're fighting each other rather than getting behind the nation, unifying the nation around a common principle of purpose. And that purpose is to defend the nation, defend the freedoms that we enjoy, and ensure we've got the determination and courage to make those difficult decisions,” Mr Carns said.
But Technology Secretary Peter Kyle told LBC the Prime Minister is paying to attention to defence as he threw his support behind the Prime Minister.
He told Nick: "Just look at the facts though, Nick. The cash has increased. Keir Starmer has increased the defence spending at a rate that nobody thought was deliverable. He has got to 2.5%, then to 2.6%, years ahead of the target. And we've done so on the back of a growing economy. The Tories cut the percentage to 2.3% at the back of a shrinking and a stagnating economy, so overall it meant even less money going into our armed forces. We are getting back to where we need to be."
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Read more: MoD in revolt: Healey and Carns quit over Starmer's military spending plan as PM faces new crisis
On why he resigned, Mr Carns said: “I clearly set out my message, which is I think we need to get the funding settlement right, and we need to make sure the Defence Investment Plan is looking towards capability or equipment to fight the next war, not the last one.
“And the third point was around the moral component. So the legacy, the Northern Ireland legacy issue, and our issue around veterans being dragged through courts. And unless we sorted those issues out, then I couldn't stand with the government.”
The investment plan, which is due to be unveiled soon, is slated to improve Britain's defence against emerging threats.
In his letter to Sir Keir, Mr Carns described the forthcoming defence investment plan as "not built for the threat we face".
He added: "It is neither transformative enough nor sufficiently funded. We are asking our Armed Forces to operate in a more dangerous world on a budget written for a calmer one."
Mr Carns also launched an attack on Labour more generally, writing: "The machinery of government itself has been left to decay. Decisions that should take days take months.
"Departments fight each other instead of the problem. Officials and ministers who know the truth are not always rewarded for telling it."
He concluded: "I'll keep fighting for the people I served with. I hope this government will too."
Mr Carns quitting turned a damaging day for the Prime Minister into a full-blown revolt within the Ministry of Defence.
Mr Healey and Mr Carns have been followed out the door by Pamela Nash MP, who has resigned as a Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS).
Former defence secretary Ben Wallace lamented the resignations on X, writing: "Al was one of my very best commanders when in was in post. The MOD needs him.
"This Government needs his knowledge and leadership. If no.10 wont listen to him and Healey we really are screwed."