Mr Carns has quit his post, slamming the Prime Minister's defence spending plan as "not enough" in his resignation letter

Al Carns has resigned as Armed Forces Minister just hours after John Healey quit as Defence Secretary. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Al Carns has resigned as Armed Forces Minister just hours after John Healey quit as Defence Secretary.

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Mr Carns has quit his post, slamming the Prime Minister's defence spending plan as "not enough" in his resignation letter. In a scathing letter to Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Carns described the forthcoming defence investment plan as "not built for the threat we face". He added: "It is neither transformative enough nor sufficiently funded. We are asking our Armed Forces to operate in a more dangerous world on a budget written for a calmer one." Read More: Farage backs John Healey's 'principled' resignation - as he insists Starmer's 'premiership is over' Read More: Military spending plans will 'keep us safe', insists Starmer in response to defence secretary resignation

Carns also launched an attack on Labour more generally, writing: "The machinery of government itself has been left to decay. Decisions that should take days take months. "Departments fight each other instead of the problem. Officials and ministers who know the truth are not always rewarded for telling it." He concluded: "I'll keep fighting for the people I served with. I hope this government will too." His resignation follows that of the Defence Secretary, John Healey, who also quit over the controversial spending plan. Carns has turned a damaging day for the Prime Minister into a full-blown revolt within the Ministry of Defence. Healey and Carns have been followed out the door by Pamela Nash MP, who has resigned as a Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS). Ms Nash criticised the "delays and difficulties" with securing the funding for the defence investment plan. In his response to Healey's resignation, Prime Minister Keir Starmer claimed that the key defence funding plan “will provide the resources our military needs to keep us safe". Sir Keir thanked Healey for his work as defence secretary and said he was “sorry that you will not be part of that work going forward”.

His resignation follows that of the Defence Secretary, John Healey, who also quit over the controversial spending plan. Picture: Getty