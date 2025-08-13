Harrods department store owner Mohamed Al Fayed. . Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 146 people have now come forward to report crimes linked to their ongoing investigation into former Harrods boss Mohammed Al Fayed.

Alleged victims Jen, Lindsay and Gemma with the legal team featured in "Al-Fayed: Predator at Harrods", in London on October 31, 2024. Picture: Getty

Mrs Khan said it was "difficult" to say when the investigation might be concluded because of the number of survivors who have come forward. The latest number of 146 is more than double the 61 people who had reported allegations in October. Investigators twice sent files for a charging decision to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) – once in 2008 relating to three alleged victims and again in 2015 linked to one other. On another three occasions – in 2018, 2021 and 2023 – the CPS was asked for what is called early investigative advice, but the matters were not pursued further by police. In July, the force reportedly apologised to the alleged victims for the distress they have suffered.

