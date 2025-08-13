More than 140 people report crimes to Al Fayed sexual assault investigation
The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 146 people have now come forward to report crimes linked to their ongoing investigation into former Harrods boss Mohammed Al Fayed.
Scotland Yard told the victims that both women and men had reported crimes, and a large number of witnesses contacted the Met to give evidence.
It comes after the force announced it was conducting a large-scale investigation into the handling of historical allegations, including sexual assault and rape, perpetrated by Al Fayed.
The Harrods boss died in 2023, aged 94.
In November, the Met confirmed that detectives were investigating at least five people who may have facilitated the former Harrods boss in his alleged sexual abuse, linked to dozens of women and girls.
Detective Inspector Karen Khan said the force were working with international agencies, including foreign police forces.
Mrs Khan said it was "difficult" to say when the investigation might be concluded because of the number of survivors who have come forward.
The latest number of 146 is more than double the 61 people who had reported allegations in October.
Investigators twice sent files for a charging decision to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) – once in 2008 relating to three alleged victims and again in 2015 linked to one other.
On another three occasions – in 2018, 2021 and 2023 – the CPS was asked for what is called early investigative advice, but the matters were not pursued further by police.
In July, the force reportedly apologised to the alleged victims for the distress they have suffered.
In a leaked letter, the investigation’s leading officer said that she was “acutely aware the case is especially distressing to all those who have suffered.”
“Not least due to the fact that the main suspect will now never directly face justice for his crimes, and for this I am truly sorry,” Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Craggs reportedly wrote.
When asked to share the letter, first published by the BBC, the Met said it could not comment further because it would “jeopardise criminal or other proceedings”.
The force is also facing allegations of police corruption, with The Guardian reporting that officers were accused of taking bribes to help him persecute staff and avoid accusations of abuse.