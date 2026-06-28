Survivors of alleged abuse by Mohamed Al Fayed have filed fresh complaints with the police watchdog over how the Metropolitan Police handled the case against the former Harrods owner.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct says it has received complaints from three survivors this week, and will now assess them before deciding what happens next.

It comes as the watchdog is already investigating one serving and four former Met officers over possible misconduct linked to the handling of allegations against Al Fayed.

The Metropolitan Police is also investigating claims made by at least 155 victims, with Operation Cornpoppy looking at people who may have helped enable or facilitate the alleged abuse.

That operation has so far interviewed just four people under caution, despite being launched 19 months ago.

Read more: Alleged victims of Mohamed Al Fayed to meet with Starmer after Harrods boss accused of 400 allegations of sexual misconduct

Read more: Met Police officers face misconduct probe over handling of Mohamed Al Fayed sexual abuse allegations