Cumming said he has experienced significant hatred directed at him on social media. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Alan Cumming said he feels prejudice towards the LGBT+ community has become increasingly palpable in recent years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 61-year-old actor and presenter, known for Cabaret and hosting the US version of The Traitors, said he has experienced significant hatred directed at him on social media. “I do feel it quite palpably at times,” he told the Press Association. “I live in a very privileged, liberal queer bubble, of course, but sticking your head above the parapet to shout things means that I feel the hatred, or certainly I see it on my phone, towards myself. “In my real life, thankfully, I don’t encounter much of it.” Cumming, who owns a gay bar and club in New York, said his staff have also noticed a shift. “Even in New York, which is very much a liberal bubble, I’ve noticed things shifting,” he said. “In my club, the young people working there are talking about feeling more anxious about taking the subway and going about their lives.”