Hollywood actor and director Alan Cumming told LBC he wants to celebrate refugees, trans and queer people who are being used as a ‘smokescreen’ for political problems.

“It's not in protest, but I'm aware that we are starting a new LGBT festival at a time in our history when it's not the easiest time to be queer,” Mr Cumming told LBC. “The sort of storm clouds are gathering. So, yes, it was definitely a kind of a ‘Come on, everybody, let's rally the troops and let's celebrate.’ Let's not let negativity and using marginalised groups as a smokescreen to take your eye off what's really happening.”

The artistic director of the Pitlochry Festival Theatre announced a new LGBTQ+ event in the Perthshire town called Out In The Hills Festival.

“I think it's a really obvious lesson from this sort of authoritarianism playbook to take people's minds away from things like the economy and the health of our nation,” the Traitors U.S. host continued. “We point the finger at people who are the easiest to be marginalised. You know, refugees, queer people, trans people.

“We make it all about them, when actually it isn't about them. They are such a tiny part of our population and they are a population that we should respect and, in this case, celebrate. That act of vilifying them means that we get all jingled up and we put all our energy into being propagandised and radicalised against them.

“We don't just look at the plain facts of what is going on and how badly our politicians are screwing up our lives in just day to day cost of living and just decency. And it happens everywhere. It's certainly happening in America, but it's a very, very simple and much used device by people who have nothing really going on in their hearts and their minds. “

The festival will run from 16-18 January 2026 featuring events including photography, football, crime writing and baking.

Alan Cumming himself is set to lead a cast of six for Me And The Girls, a new adaptation by Neil Bartlett of Noel Coward's 1964 short story.

He’ll be interviewed by broadcaster, comedian, and novelist Graham Norton.

“When I left drama school almost 40 years ago, the very first job that I didn't get was at Pitlochry Festival Theatre,” Mr Norton said. "I went on to not get jobs at many other theatres, but Pitlochry holds a special place in my heart. I am delighted to finally be making my debut and in such stellar company."