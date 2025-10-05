Former home secretary under Blair, Alan Johnson, has backed Bridget Phillipson to be Labour’s deputy leader.

The ballot for the contest between Education Secretary Ms Phillipson and former Commons leader Lucy Powell opens on Wednesday, with the result announced on October 25.

Mr Johnson said Ms Phillipson was “one of Labour’s star performers” who would “help tell a better story” about the party’s achievements.

Mr Johnson, a former education secretary, said Ms Phillipson had “excelled” in “one of the most difficult cabinet roles”.

Read more: Tories pledge £1.6bn UK version of ICE with 'Removals Force' to detain and deport illegal immigrants

Read more: Police arrest 493 people at pro-Palestine protest after organisers refused to call it off