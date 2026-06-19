He also said the incoming Makerfield MP would need to call a general election after becoming leader - something Mr Burnham previously ruled out

Alan Johnson served as Health Secretary under Gordon Brown between 2007 and 2009. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Labour grandee Alan Johnson has said Keir Starmer "knows it's over" and should step aside after Andy Burnham's thumping victory in the Makerfield by-election.

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He went on to praise Starmer's 2024 electoral victory as "an incredible achievement...And he is a fighter but this is just stark reality and we’ve got a chance now to do things for whatever reason Keir was unable to do." The Labour heavyweight continued he was certain Mr Burnham would win any leadership contest. "Reality number one, Andy Burnham is going to stand for the leadership, reality number two, he is going to win." Mr Johnson also said the incoming MP would need "go to the country" and call a general election this year after becoming leader - something Mr Burnham previously ruled out. He said: "There is no bad thing to having a coronation, you don’t have an internal fight, particularly when you’re trying to run the country at the same time, but Andy should go to the country. I’m not saying straight away but he should seek his own mandate. "He is the one person who can restore trust in politics… Now after what happened with the Tories, four Prime Ministers in a fortnight, the public will not stand for that. And if you’re going to restore trust in politics, and Andy probably is uniquely placed to do it, he has to say at some stage, I’m going to seek my own mandate because the mandate he has at the moment is the mandate gifted to him by Keir Starmer." Mr Johnson continued he believed a general election should be held "this year", and compared the current situation to Gordon's Brown's failure to call a snap election after he took over from Tony Blair.

Andy Burnham Speaks In Makerfield After By-Election Victory. Picture: Getty

"If you think back the precedent for this - and it is not exactly the same, of course not - is when Gordon took over from Tony and we were 16 points ahead in the polls. "And people thought this is something very different with Gordon and there was a period in which if he had gone to the country he would have won a mandate and he was about the same period in, given that this isn’t going to happen for a couple months… I think Gordon has always regretted not going to the country and I think Andy - who was there with me at the time as Chief Secretary to the Treasury - should bear that in mind." Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to fight any potential leadership challenge if a contest is triggered, telling reporters he won’t simply “walk away”. But pressure is mounting on the PM, with allies of the newly-elected Makerfield MP reportedly giving him a 72 hour ultimatum to stand down as PM to avoid a full-blown coup.